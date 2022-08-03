Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

