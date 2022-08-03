Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.04), with a volume of 676,696 shares trading hands.

Eden Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 317,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,876.10 ($19,453.62).

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

