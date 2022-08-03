Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ETO traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,641. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1792 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

