Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.36-$7.76 EPS.

ETN stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.39. 2,292,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,225. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

