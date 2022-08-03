Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $146.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.53.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

