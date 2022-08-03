Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 383,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 151,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 95.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 180.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 88,665 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of KODK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 833,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.68 million, a P/E ratio of 302.50 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

About Eastman Kodak

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.