Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,346.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $3,069.64 and approximately $27,346.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00448407 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.33 or 0.02133454 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00275978 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.