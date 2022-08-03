Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Down 7.3%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.79. 1,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Further Reading

