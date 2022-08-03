Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-$2.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 1,930,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,496. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,153 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 380,811 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.