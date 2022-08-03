DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOGGY has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00616304 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.
DOGGY Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,643,397 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
