DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Hits $37,432.59

DMScript (DMST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $37,432.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded 31% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00634313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033953 BTC.
About DMScript
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.
Buying and Selling DMScript
