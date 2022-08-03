dKargo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Million (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $50.98 million and $1.58 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dKargo has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003872 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032114 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

