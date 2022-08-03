Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $125,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.77. 84,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average is $152.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,730 shares of company stock valued at $64,071,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.