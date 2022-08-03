DIA (DIA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.83 Million

DIA (DIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $37.56 million and $3.83 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIA has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003872 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032114 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 80,575,573 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIA is diadata.org.

Buying and Selling DIA

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

