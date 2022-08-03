DEXA COIN (DEXA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $227,137.00

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $227,137.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.
DEXA COIN Profile
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net.
Buying and Selling DEXA COIN
Receive News & Updates for DEXA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.