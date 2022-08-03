Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 453,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.