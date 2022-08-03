Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.73) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($24.20) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.97) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.67) to GBX 1,950 ($23.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.67) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.38).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,658.60 ($20.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,730.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,688.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,454.14. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.36).

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.60), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,208,547.67). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.60), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,208,547.67). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,406.16).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

