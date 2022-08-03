Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 266 ($3.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 291.56 ($3.57).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 203.65 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.44. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.91).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.