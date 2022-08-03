Desjardins Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$130.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRBZF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $73.37 on Tuesday. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $109.37.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

