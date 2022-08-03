Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,921. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

