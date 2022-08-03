Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.43. 1,499,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,244,424. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

