Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.8 %

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NYSE LUV traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

