CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 1.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.17% of CyberArk Software worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $8.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.77. 4,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

