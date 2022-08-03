Cue Health (HLTH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Cue Health to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Cue Health has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. On average, analysts expect Cue Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cue Health Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of HLTH opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Insider Activity at Cue Health

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cue Health by 616.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth $145,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth $70,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

