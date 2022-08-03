CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Raised to $25.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTO. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable purchased 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 31,651 shares of company stock worth $603,454 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

