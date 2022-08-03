CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Raised to $25.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTO. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.
Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
