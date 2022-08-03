CSW Industrials (CSWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $300,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Further Reading

