CryptoTycoon Price Reaches $2.03 on Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $296,365.33 and $19,868.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00008688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,397.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,971 coins and its circulating supply is 145,789 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

