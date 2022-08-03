Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Update

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Crucible Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 714,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE CRU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 45,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,422. Crucible Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Crucible Acquisition

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

