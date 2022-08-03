Critical Contrast: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) & iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intel and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 9 8 4 0 1.76 iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Intel currently has a consensus target price of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. iSun has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.02%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Intel.

Intel has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 26.03% 16.65% 9.50% iSun -11.35% -10.00% -6.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intel and iSun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $79.02 billion 1.86 $19.87 billion $4.67 7.71 iSun $45.31 million 1.07 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -6.62

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intel beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About iSun

(Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

