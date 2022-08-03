Cred Hits One Day Volume of $1.22 Million (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,864.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003871 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127640 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032096 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
Cred Profile
Cred is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.
Cred Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.