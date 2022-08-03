Covetrus (CVET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Covetrus to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Covetrus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,111 shares of company stock worth $927,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 198,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Covetrus by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

