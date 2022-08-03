Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT Lowered to €50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($61.86) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Covestro from €43.00 ($44.33) to €42.00 ($43.30) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Covestro from €56.00 ($57.73) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Covestro from €62.00 ($63.92) to €58.50 ($60.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Covestro from €53.00 ($54.64) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Covestro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COVTY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 359,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21. Covestro has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

