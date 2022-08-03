Cormark Comments on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $8.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.41. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.45.

IAG opened at C$70.01 on Monday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total transaction of C$65,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,750,557.50.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

