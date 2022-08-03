Convex Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $448.93 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.78 or 0.00029635 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $448.93 million and $8.88 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00629578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018060 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035277 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,371,672 coins and its circulating supply is 66,254,568 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
