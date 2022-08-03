Contrasting Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biora Therapeutics and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Biora Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 756.78%. Genetron has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 998.90%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Biora Therapeutics.

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02% Genetron -101.62% -43.57% -35.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and Genetron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 103.20 -$247.41 million ($2.33) -0.30 Genetron $83.47 million 0.99 -$77.87 million ($0.95) -0.96

Genetron has higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Genetron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biora Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genetron beats Biora Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

