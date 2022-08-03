Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 9,373 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,803 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.01 and its 200-day moving average is $428.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

