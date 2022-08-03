Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 17,537 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 1.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $30,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

