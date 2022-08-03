Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 490,146 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 490,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,374,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $317,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

