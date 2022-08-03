Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $12.07 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,748. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average is $123.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

