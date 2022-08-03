Connectus Wealth LLC Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $26,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $55,151,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,205,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter.

MTN traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,236. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.71 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

