Connectus Wealth LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.38. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,739. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.