Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $93.42.

