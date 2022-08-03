Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7,540.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,115,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,705 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after buying an additional 711,096 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,466,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,077,964,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 472,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.32. 60,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,618. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $113.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.