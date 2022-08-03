Comparing Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) & Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 3 0 2.20 Essex Property Trust 3 7 8 0 2.28

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus price target of $11.30, indicating a potential upside of 36.14%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $313.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

99.2% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Essex Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.45 -$65.57 million ($0.58) -14.31 Essex Property Trust $1.44 billion 12.47 $488.55 million $5.91 46.67

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -9.56% -3.59% -1.73% Essex Property Trust 25.43% 5.15% 2.46%

Volatility and Risk

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

