Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.03

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and traded as low as $18.89. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 3,251 shares.

Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 30.33%.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

