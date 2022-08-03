Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) SVP Ty L. Garrison Sells 20,000 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,993. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

