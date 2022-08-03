Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $325.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

