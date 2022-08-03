Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,048,265,000 after buying an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,271. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

