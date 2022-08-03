CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.80.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CME Group stock opened at $197.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.