ClinTex CTi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $433,515.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $782,475.73 and approximately $433,515.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,818.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00126552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

